The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 477,200 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the March 31st total of 547,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of THG stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.42. The company had a trading volume of 164,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,838. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.70. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $115.55 and a one year high of $152.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.93%.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.17.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

