The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,737,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,923. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.09.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 31.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $3,029,532.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,532.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,587 shares of company stock worth $7,524,178. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after buying an additional 307,231 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $277,618,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,267,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,764,000 after purchasing an additional 290,285 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,742,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,980,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,193,000 after purchasing an additional 42,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIG. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

