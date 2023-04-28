The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

BATRB stock remained flat at $46.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 13. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $48.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

