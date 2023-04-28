The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.
St. Joe Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE JOE opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.77. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.28. St. Joe has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $57.08.
St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.60 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 10.53%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in St. Joe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,621,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,052,000 after purchasing an additional 22,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,239,000 after purchasing an additional 166,505 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,912,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,584,000 after purchasing an additional 561,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in St. Joe by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,481,000 after acquiring an additional 28,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in St. Joe by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,233,000 after acquiring an additional 24,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment is involved in planning and developing residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and selling home sites to builders and retail consumers.
