Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,419,000 after acquiring an additional 27,346 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.91.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $11.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $554.93. The company had a trading volume of 560,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,050. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $560.16 and its 200 day moving average is $550.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.