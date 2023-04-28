ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Short Interest Up 57.9% in April

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the March 31st total of 10,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ThermoGenesis in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ThermoGenesis

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ThermoGenesis by 306.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

ThermoGenesis Stock Up 10.2 %

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:THMO traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 241,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,057. ThermoGenesis has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, CAR-Txpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

