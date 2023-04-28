Theta Fuel Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.32 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 28th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $308.47 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00059795 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00039758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00020444 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006519 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,117,080,598 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

