Threshold Price Hits $0.0316 on Top Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Threshold has a total market cap of $316.24 million and $9.40 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0316 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007481 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00027036 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019367 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00017918 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,097.40 or 1.00000934 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,620,909,587.253454 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03181683 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $8,566,224.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.