Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $320.35 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0320 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $320.35 million and approximately $9.18 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Threshold has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,620,909,587.253454 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03181683 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $8,566,224.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

