Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Down 55.2% in April

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the March 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of THBRF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,735. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53.
About Thunderbird Entertainment Group
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thunderbird Entertainment Group (THBRF)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.