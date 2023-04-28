Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Down 55.2% in April

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the March 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of THBRF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,735. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, and internationally. Its portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. The company's programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and dramas, and unscripted contents.

