thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of thyssenkrupp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

OTCMKTS TKAMY traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $7.22. 16,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,179. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.95.

thyssenkrupp ( OTCMKTS:TKAMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter.

thyssenkrupp AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of steel, automobile cascades, industrial components, and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Material Services, Industrial Components, Automotive Technology, Steel Europe, Marine Systems, and Multi Tracks. The Material Services segment distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

