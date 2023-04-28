tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Shares Up 7.1%

tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 54 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.66). 3,319,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 1,209,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.62).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TBLD. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.12) price target on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 51.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 83.91. The company has a market capitalization of £109.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1,050.00 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers games for PC, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PlayStation, 3DS, VR, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, Switch, and Linux. The company also organizes gaming events. tinyBuild, Inc was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

