Titon (LON:TON) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $72.10

Shares of Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.10 ($0.90) and traded as high as GBX 83 ($1.04). Titon shares last traded at GBX 80 ($1.00), with a volume of 31,500 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Titon alerts:

Titon Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of £8.98 million, a PE ratio of -2,000.00 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 72.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 74.85.

Titon Company Profile

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Titon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.