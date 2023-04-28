Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Update

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,300 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the March 31st total of 143,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Tiziana Life Sciences Stock Performance

TLSA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.79. 84,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,893. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tiziana Life Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 5.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.