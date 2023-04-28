Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, an increase of 190.8% from the March 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Stock Performance

TOKCF stock remained flat at $53.42 during midday trading on Friday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a twelve month low of $52.81 and a twelve month high of $53.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TOKCF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tokyo Ohka Kogyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Nomura upgraded shares of Tokyo Ohka Kogyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and relative equipment; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines. It also provides adhesive materials, thinners for the removing of adhesive materials, structure materials, surface modification materials, micro processing films, thin film mmWave absorbers, polyimide films, and zero newton bonding and debonding machines for 3D semiconductor packaging.

Further Reading

