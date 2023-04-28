Toncoin Trading Down 4.8% This Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last week, Toncoin has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $2.16 or 0.00007356 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.37 billion and approximately $21.35 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.2071441 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $18,658,983.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

