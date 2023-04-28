Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the March 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Toray Industries Stock Performance
Toray Industries stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.27. 23,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,085. Toray Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98.
About Toray Industries
