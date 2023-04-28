Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the March 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Toray Industries Stock Performance

Toray Industries stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.27. 23,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,085. Toray Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

