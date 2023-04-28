Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the March 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Toshiba from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Toshiba Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOSYY traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90. Toshiba has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $23.02.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba ( OTCMKTS:TOSYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Toshiba will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

