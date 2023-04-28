Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the March 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Toshiba from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOSYY traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90. Toshiba has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $23.02.
TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.
