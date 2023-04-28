Toubani Resources (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) Shares Up 15%

Toubani Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF – Get Rating) was up 15% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Toubani Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.

About Toubani Resources

Toubani Resources, Inc is mineral exploration company that engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties. Its mineral project is the Kobada Gold Project, which is located in southern Mali. The company was founded by Michael A. J. Nikiforuk and Marco J.

