TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $224.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.79 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 25.42%.

TowneBank Price Performance

NASDAQ:TOWN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,627. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of TowneBank

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TOWN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TowneBank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on TowneBank in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on TowneBank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on TowneBank in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in TowneBank by 43.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 39,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 23.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,227,000 after purchasing an additional 316,304 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

