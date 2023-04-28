TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) PT Lowered to $7.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.30.
TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Up 3.0 %
TRTX stock opened at $6.94 on Monday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $536.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 151.81, a quick ratio of 151.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.
TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 27,501 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 11,549 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $4,095,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $341,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.