TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) PT Lowered to $7.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2023

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTXGet Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.30.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Up 3.0 %

TRTX stock opened at $6.94 on Monday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $536.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 151.81, a quick ratio of 151.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 27,501 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 11,549 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $4,095,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $341,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.