Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.30-$10.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.0-$15.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.24 billion.
Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.3 %
Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,153. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $249.15.
In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,174,310. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 82.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.
