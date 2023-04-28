Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.30-$10.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.0-$15.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.24 billion.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.3 %

Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,153. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $249.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,174,310. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 82.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

