Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Tractor Supply updated its FY23 guidance to $10.30-$10.60 EPS.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.40. 1,400,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,994. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.72. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,982.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at $866,982.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,426 shares of company stock worth $9,174,310 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after purchasing an additional 985,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,427,000 after purchasing an additional 387,155 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,936,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.15.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

