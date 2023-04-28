Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:IAT)

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 3,013 call options on the company. This is an increase of 287% compared to the typical daily volume of 779 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAT. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 895,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,441. The company has a market capitalization of $788.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.09. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $56.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.20.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

