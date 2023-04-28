Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Wedbush from $27.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.54% from the stock’s current price.

TPH has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $27.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.76 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $916,485.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,190.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 16.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 57,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 128.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 14,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

