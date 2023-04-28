Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ) Short Interest Update

Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the March 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Trine II Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRAQ remained flat at $10.48 during trading hours on Friday. 15,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,722. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.30. Trine II Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $11.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trine II Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Trine II Acquisition by 243.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 858,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 608,277 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,997,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Trine II Acquisition by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 137,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 29,963 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Trine II Acquisition Company Profile

Trine II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

