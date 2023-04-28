TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Hits New 12-Month High at $92.83

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $92.83 and last traded at $92.78, with a volume of 902976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.97.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TNET shares. Cowen lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.25.
TriNet Group Stock Up 2.0 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $528,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,525 shares in the company, valued at $8,752,003.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $228,902.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,004.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $528,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,525 shares in the company, valued at $8,752,003.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,180 shares of company stock worth $1,239,975 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in TriNet Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after acquiring an additional 430,430 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the third quarter worth approximately $11,543,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in TriNet Group by 344.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 194,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in TriNet Group by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 213,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,508,000 after acquiring an additional 117,292 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.
Read More
