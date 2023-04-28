TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Hits New 12-Month High at $92.83

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $92.83 and last traded at $92.78, with a volume of 902976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TNET shares. Cowen lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

TriNet Group Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insider Activity

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 48.22% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.09 million. Analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $528,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,525 shares in the company, valued at $8,752,003.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $228,902.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,004.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $528,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,525 shares in the company, valued at $8,752,003.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,180 shares of company stock worth $1,239,975 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in TriNet Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after acquiring an additional 430,430 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the third quarter worth approximately $11,543,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in TriNet Group by 344.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 194,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in TriNet Group by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 213,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,508,000 after acquiring an additional 117,292 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

