TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $348.00-351.48 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $305.15 million. TriNet Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.96-4.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TNET. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $92.78. 903,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,900. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.16 and its 200 day moving average is $74.89. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $92.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 48.22% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.09 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $473,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,191,726.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $473,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,191,726.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $228,902.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,004.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,975 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.