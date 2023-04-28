TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $348.00-351.48 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $305.15 million. TriNet Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.96-4.90 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on TNET. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.25.
TriNet Group Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of TriNet Group stock traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $92.78. 903,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,900. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.16 and its 200 day moving average is $74.89. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $92.83.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $473,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,191,726.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $473,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,191,726.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $228,902.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,004.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,975 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of TriNet Group
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TriNet Group (TNET)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.