Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Short Interest Down 17.5% in April

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,920,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 15,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Troika Media Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Troika Media Group by 1,310.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 288,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268,078 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Troika Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Troika Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Troika Media Group during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Troika Media Group during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Troika Media Group alerts:

Troika Media Group Stock Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ:TRKA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,120,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,065,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Troika Media Group has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23. The company has a market cap of $13.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Troika Media Group Company Profile

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Troika Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

(Get Rating)

Troika Media Group, Inc, a professional services company, provides consulting and solution services worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other key services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Troika Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troika Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.