TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Robert W. Baird

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of TrueBlue from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

NYSE TBI opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.44. TrueBlue has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $465.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.30 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TrueBlue in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 181.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 14.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 32.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in TrueBlue in the first quarter worth about $121,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

