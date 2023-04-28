Truist Financial Increases Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $540.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.58.
Roper Technologies Stock Up 5.1 %
Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $452.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $487.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.50.
Insider Activity at Roper Technologies
In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Roper Technologies Company Profile
Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.
