Truist Financial Increases Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $540.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.58.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $452.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $487.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.50.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

