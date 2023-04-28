Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Update

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,900 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 220,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tsumura & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Tsumura & Co. Price Performance

Tsumura & Co. stock remained flat at $21.95 during midday trading on Friday. Tsumura & Co. has a 1 year low of $20.43 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78.

About Tsumura & Co.

Tsumura & Co engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

