TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Short Interest Update

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,954,500 shares, a growth of 173.8% from the March 31st total of 713,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19,545.0 days.

TUIFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised TUI from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group raised shares of TUI from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TUI from GBX 1,400 ($17.48) to GBX 1,520 ($18.98) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

OTCMKTS:TUIFF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 393. TUI has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Hotel & Resorts, Cruises, and TUI Musement. The Hotel & Resort segments comprises all Group-owned hotels and hotel shareholdings of TUI Group. The Cruises segment consists of the joint venture TUI Cruises, its subsidiary Hapag-Lloyd Cruises as well as the British cruise business Marella Cruises.

