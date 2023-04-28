Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.50-$7.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94 billion-$1.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 5.2 %

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $386.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.79 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $425.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $342.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have commented on TYL. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $442.83.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,867,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $1,586,383.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $19,543,023.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at $26,867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,979 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

