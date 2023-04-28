U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.74 on Monday. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.97.

U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% in the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 129,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

