U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.74 on Monday. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.97.
U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.
Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
