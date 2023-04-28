U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $442.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

U.S. Silica Trading Up 5.8 %

SLCA traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.83. 735,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,823. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $988.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 2.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $818,401.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,684 shares in the company, valued at $20,434,969.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,245 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 283.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,093 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

