U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.13, but opened at $12.70. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 109,920 shares trading hands.

The mining company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $442.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLCA shares. Barclays upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In related news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $818,401.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,434,969.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in U.S. Silica by 343.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,583 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Stock Up 5.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $985.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

