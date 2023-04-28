Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $410-460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $443.60 million.

NASDAQ:UCTT traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $28.54. The stock had a trading volume of 348,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,844. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.36. Ultra Clean has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $39.10.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $566.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.00 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.40.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 8,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $260,693.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,539,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,136,000 after buying an additional 24,071 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,898,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,480,000 after buying an additional 14,339 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,573,000 after acquiring an additional 26,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,617,000 after acquiring an additional 36,179 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 58.2% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,240,000 after purchasing an additional 279,737 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc engages in the development and supplying of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment is involved in the design and manufacture of production tools, components, parts, and modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industry.

