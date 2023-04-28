Ultra Price Tops $0.27 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000919 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $90.49 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 18% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,344.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.13 or 0.00402568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00115793 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00026524 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00039645 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000502 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002571 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 335,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.28162296 USD and is down -4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,608,128.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

