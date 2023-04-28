Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to post earnings of ($1.97) per share for the quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $103.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 110.15% and a negative net margin of 194.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RARE stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.10. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.94. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $73.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RARE. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $175,615.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $175,615.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,732.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,558 shares in the company, valued at $675,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,909 shares of company stock valued at $221,106. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

Featured Stories

