UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut UMB Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.80.

UMB Financial Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $63.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.82 and a 200-day moving average of $79.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.76. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $99.19.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The business had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.44 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 22.22%. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.67%.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $441,678.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $38,498.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $760,319.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,956 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $441,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,145 shares of company stock worth $728,074. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in UMB Financial by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UMB Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in UMB Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,218,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

