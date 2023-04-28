Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Short Interest Update

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,672,000 shares, a growth of 110.5% from the March 31st total of 2,695,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 303.3 days.

Uni-President China Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNPSF remained flat at $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77. Uni-President China has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $0.82.

About Uni-President China

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and food in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Food, and Others segments. It offers instant noodles, tea drinks, juices, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, and bottle can drinks.

