Unilever PLC Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:UL)

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.4569 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Unilever has a payout ratio of 61.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unilever to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.9%.

Unilever Price Performance

UL traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $55.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,848,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,059. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average of $49.89. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Unilever by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Unilever by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

