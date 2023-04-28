Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $5.48

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 4% against the dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.17 billion and $44.16 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $5.48 or 0.00018797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.66 or 0.00303857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00011819 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000733 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000674 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.54867886 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 667 active market(s) with $47,612,230.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.