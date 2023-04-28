United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 3M

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by equities research analysts at 3M in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

United Bankshares Stock Up 1.7 %

UBSI traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,072,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $44.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.24. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bankshares

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $362.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.72 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 24.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $36,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,184,000 after purchasing an additional 624,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after purchasing an additional 495,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,315,000 after purchasing an additional 388,313 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

