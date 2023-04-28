United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Short Interest Update

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,800 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 644,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 721.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of United Malt Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

United Malt Group Price Performance

Shares of UMLGF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,429. United Malt Group has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $3.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41.

About United Malt Group

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and food markets in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of bagged malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts, and related products to craft brewers.

Further Reading

