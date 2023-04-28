United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $177.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $152.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

