United Rentals, Inc. (URI) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.48 on May 24th

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 1.48 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

United Rentals has a payout ratio of 13.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United Rentals to earn $45.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI opened at $357.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.96. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $481.99. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $554,000. Finally, American Trust grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 2,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.62.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Articles

