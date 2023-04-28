United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the March 31st total of 13,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ USLM opened at $161.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.71. United States Lime & Minerals has a 12-month low of $102.12 and a 12-month high of $168.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.77.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $58.29 million for the quarter.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 75.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 358,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,504,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Lime & Minerals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

