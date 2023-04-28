United States Steel (NYSE:X) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 26.75%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS.

United States Steel Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of X traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,739,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,765,032. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.14.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other United States Steel news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other United States Steel news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 1,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,690.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 155.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,980 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,561,000 after purchasing an additional 539,880 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 6.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,618,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,450,000 after purchasing an additional 162,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,925,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,275,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,001,000 after buying an additional 42,375 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on X shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

